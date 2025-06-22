Arrest Derails Upstate New York Man’s Revenge After Losing Job

Arrest Derails Upstate New York Man’s Revenge After Losing Job

Over 30 cars were targeted, and a kitchen was burglarized at a well-known Hudson Valley retreat—and police say a former employee is behind it all. Here’s what we know so far about the bizarre case.

New York State announced a Dutchess County man was arrested after returning to a job he was recently fired from.

Former Employee Arrested for Vandalism and Burglary at Omega Institute

New York State Police responded to the Omega Institute for Holistic Studies, located at 140 Lake Drive in the Town of Clinton, for a report of "criminal mischief" around noon on Tuesday.

Omega Institute for Holistic Studies is a non-profit educational retreat center in Dutchess County.

Arriving officers found over 30 vehicles in the parking lot, each with at least one tire slashed.

Police also say there was a burglary at the facility’s kitchen.

Recently Fired Kitchen Worker Arrested

Police allege 27-year-old Michael V. Fitzpatrick of Pine Plains, a former employee recently terminated from his kitchen duties at the institute, was responsible for the damage.

He was charged with 31 counts of third-degree criminal mischief (Damaging another person's property with a value exceeding $250) and third-degree burglary (illegal entry with intent to commit a crime), all felonies.

Fitzpatrick was arraigned in the Town of Clinton Court and released under the supervision of probation.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please reference RMS NY2500533978.

