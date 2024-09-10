Around $2,000 Checks Coming To Many New York State Residents

Many children dread back to school but the new school year comes with a benefit for many Empire State residents.

The School Tax Relief (STAR) program offers property tax relief to eligible New York State homeowners.

What Is The School Tax Relief (STAR) Program In New York

STAR credit checks will once again soon be delivered to New York State residents.

"If you are registered for the STAR credit, the Tax Department will issue your STAR benefit via check or direct deposit. You can use your STAR benefit to pay your school taxes. You can receive the STAR credit if you own your home and it's your primary residence and the combined income of the owners and the owners’ spouses is $500,000 or less," the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance states.

STAR is calculated each year as assessed property value and taxpayer income. The program gives eligible homeowners some relief on their school property taxes, officials say.

There are two types of STAR exemption Basic and Enhanced.

In 2024, the Enhanced STAR income limit is $98,700. The Enhanced STAR income limit for 2025 is $107,300.

STAR benefits are delivered from August to December, with the majority delivered during the month of September.

In 2022, 2.26 million New Yorkers qualified for Basic Star while 670,000 received Enhanced STAR benefits.

Checks Vary By School District

How much money you might receive depends on where you live and whether you qualify for Basic or Enhanced.

Last year, some people in the Albany area received $1,885 while some Long Island residents received as much as $2,695.

STAR Credit And Exemption Savings Amounts In Each New York State County

To find out how much you could be eligible for CLICK on your county and then scroll to your municipality and school district:

CLICK HERE to fill out the STAR (School Tax Relief) exemption forms.

