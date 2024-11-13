Armed & Dangerous NY Man Forces Shelter In Place In Hudson Valley

After a woman was found dead in the Hudson Valley police issued a "shelter in place" as they searched for a man they believed to be "armed & dangerous."

An investigation is underway following what's described as a murder-suicide in the Hudson Valley.

Armed & Dangerous Man In Westchester County, New York

Late Saturday the Yorktown Police Department warned there was an "armed and dangerous" man on the loose.

Police looking for 51-year-old Salvatore Ciniglio as they started to investigate a domestic incident that took place at Coach N Four Apartments at 620 East Main St in Jefferson Valley.

A 63-year-old woman was shot and killed at the Coach N Four Apartment, police say. The apartment complex was put into a "shelter in place."

"We are attempting to locate the below individual who is believed to be ARMED & DANGEROUS. If anyone observes him please do not approach him. Dial 911 or call your local police department immediately. At this time we ask all residents to shelter in place," the Yorktown Police Department stated.

Suspect Found Dead In New York City

A few hours later the shelter in place was lifted.

"Ciniglio is no longer at large. There is no longer a request for residents to shelter in place. No further threats to the public at this time," police stated in an update.

Ciniglio died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in New York City, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

