Another Round Of Checks Coming To Many New York State Residents

The federal government is mailing out money to a large number of New York State families.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $12 million in federal funding is going to be used to provide a one-time Family Economic Support payment to low-income families with children.

Governor Hochul Announces $12 Million in Assistance for Struggling Families With Children

“Due to our success in providing assistance from the federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund to some of our most vulnerable residents, New York has qualified for additional funding that went unused by other states,” Hochul said.

Why New York State Is Getting Extra Money

In 2021, New York received $128 million in federal funds through the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Any state that spent its full allocation, like New York, was eligible to get additional funding from states that had unspent funds.

New York State is receiving an additional $12 million.

“This federal funding further helps households that suffered from the economic toll caused by the pandemic and gives these families a quick infusion of cash to assist with their expenses.”

The money was required to be used for issuing non-recurring benefits to impacted households with children to deal with a specific short-term situation or need.

“From childcare to school clothes, families face regular extra expenses that put a strain on household budgets. During the pandemic, we saw how advance payments of the Child Tax Credit worked to lift children out of poverty. Parents will tell you that every little bit extra helps," Representative Brian Higgins said.

Who Is Eligible

The money will be administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

The funds will be given to New York households with children aged 17 and under that receive Public Assistance.

About 120,000 families with children are eligible, officials say. Each family will get $100.

“These modest, one-time payments will help families receiving Public Assistance provide for their children during times when all households are facing increased costs associated with basic household needs. These payments will help these very low-income households better provide for their children," New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Acting Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said.

The payments were mailed out on Oct. 17, so New York families should be receiving the payments in the mail very soon. If not already.

“These one-time payments will help ensure that low-income families can have some financial relief in covering their household expenses. I am proud to support Governor Hochul’s efforts to support struggling families with children and share her commitment to ensuring all New York families facing economic hardships have access to basic household needs," Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said.

