America’s New Pizza King Found In Upstate New York, Not New York City

No surprise. New York State is the pizza king. What might shock you is what hometown in New York is now "America’s top pizza city."

Clever Real Estate researched 100 of America’s largest cities to determine the best pizza cities in the United States.

Best Pizza Cities in New York State

It's probably no surprise that New York State dominates this list. Six hometowns ranked within the top 33, including the top spot.

One hometown from the Hudson Valley even made the list! See the full list below.

Rochester, New York Is The Pizza King Of America

New Yorkers might be shocked to learn that Rochester and Buffalo both ranked higher than New York City.

"The best city in America for pizza is Rochester, New York, with a Pizza Passion Score of 98 out of 100 and more than 2x as many pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents as average," Clever Real Estate states.

Buffalo, New York finished with a perfect "Pizza Passion Score," earning the highest ranking.

Canva, sketchify, DAPA Images, kaisorn, Canva, sketchify, DAPA Images, kaisorn,

Clever Real Estate Methodology

Clever Real Estate determined the best pizza cities by researching several factors including:

Pizza restaurants per residents

Average price of large cheese and pepperoni pizzas

Clever’s Pizza Passion Score

Perceived pizza quality, (measured by a poll of 2,000 Americans)

