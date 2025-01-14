America’s Largest BBQ Chain Closes New York Locations, More Soon
New Yorkers are searching for now forced to search for a new favorite BBQ eatery.
In the Hudson Valley and New York State, it's easy to find some great barbecue restaurants.
New York BBQ Spot Named 1 Of The Best In The United States
Food & Wine recently named the best place for BBQ in each state. New York's is below:
Newburgh, New York BBQ Spot Wins Award In Florida
Handsome Devil in Newburgh, New York wasn't honored, but the eatery, owned by a Food Network Chopped champion, recently won a national championship in the state of Florida for the second year in a row.
While celebrating his second-straight title in Florida, owner Ed Randolph ran into then-New York Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo.
Brothers Barbecue In New Windsor, Featured on Food Network
One of the owners of Brothers Barbecue in New Windsor was recently featured in an episode of Chef Bootcamp on the Food Network.
America's Largest BBQ Chain Closes Locations
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit once operated nearly 600 restaurants across the country. However, the brand closed nearly 30 percent of all locations in recent years, including locations in Fishkill, New York and Brooklyn.
In 2024, Dickey's closed down around 140 locations and sold 106 pits.
The Dallas-based chain announced even more closures last month, Parade reports.
3 New York Locations Remain: In Scarsdale, Norwich, Buffalo
New Yorkers looking for their Dickey's fix can still feast at the three remaining New York locations. According to Dickey's website, you can find a location in Scarsdale, Norwich and Buffalo.
