America’s Biggest Fast Food Restaurant Chain Closing In New York

The biggest fast-food eatery in the United States continues to close restaurants.

Subway's footprint in the U.S. is declining.

Subway Keeps Closing Stores Across The Nation

Fast Food Chain Subway Closed Over 1000 U.S. Stores In 2021

Subway continues to close down locations nationwide, including in New York State.

Closures are due to a number of factors, including declining sales, franchise contract changes and re-evaluating the franchise model.

The company continues to review its U.S. footprint, with the hope that it can ensure that restaurants are in the right locations and operated by the right franchisees.

Subway Closes Over 600 Restaurants

Fast Food Chain Subway Closed Over 1000 U.S. Stores In 2021

According to franchise disclosure documents, Subway closed 631 stores nationwide in 2024, falling below 20,000 restaurants for the first time in over 20 years.

This marks the eighth-straight year Subway has closed locations in the United States.

The company told CNN officials are "opening new restaurants as well as relocating or closing locations as needed, to ensure a consistent, high-quality and convenient guest experience.

There are nearly 8,000 fewer locations across the nation since 2016. There are now 19,502 Subway restaurants in the United States.

Despite the massive recent closures, Subway remains the largest restaurant chain in America.

Nearly 800 Subway Restaurants In New York State

Fast Food Chain Subway Closed Over 1000 U.S. Stores In 2021

There are nearly 800 Subway restaurants across the Empire State.

Locations are widely distributed across New York, including New York City, the Hudson Valley, Long Island, the Capital District, the Southern Tier, and Western New York.

Despite some closures in recent years, Subway maintains a strong presence throughout New York State.

