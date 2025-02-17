America’s “Best” City Found In New York, Yet All Told To “Avoid”

The "best" city in the United States is also one that New Yorkers should "avoid at all costs." We try to make sense of this.

Recently, New York City was named one of the places in America that all Americans should avoid traveling to at all costs.

Americans Told To Avoid Traveling To New York City

That's according to The Vacationer, which looked into 34 major cities based on population size and visitor popularity. After narrowing the list down to 34, over 1,000 Americans voted on what cities they "avoid at all costs.

New York City ranked fourth. Nearly 20 percent said they avoid New York City. Detroit, Chicago and Atlanta topped the list.

New York City Named Best City In America

Not to confuse, but another poll named New York City the best city in all of the United States.

TimeOut had thousands rank the best cities in the United States to determine "The 10 best cities in America in 2025."

New York City topped the list thanks to its art displays, foodie pop-ups, award-winning restaurants, surprise shows and much more.

"It feels like anything is possible here because it has been! That’s the spirit that makes NYC one of the best cities in the world. People come here to do big things," TimeOut states about New York City

Top 5 Best Cities In America

If you're looking to travel, or move, here are the other cities that made the top 5.

2) New Orleans, Louisiana

3) Chicago, Illinois

4) Los Angeles, California

5) Washington, D.C.

