Americans “Fear” These Roads In New York State More Than Most

Four roads in New York State are among the "most feared" in America.

Gunter Volkswagen of Dayton Beach named the "most feared roads in America" to drive on during the winter months.

Massive Snowstorm Brings Up To Foot Of Snow To Large Swath Of Northeast Getty Images loading...

The Most Feared Roads In New York State

New York State dominated the list, including three in the top eight. In fact, four New York roads placed in the top 15.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Most Feared Roads Methodology

Gunter Volkswagen of Dayton Beach surveyed over 3,000 drivers to form its rankings. The Alaska Highway, (Alaska Route 2), was named the most feared road in America.

Rapidly changing conditions due to snow, ice and reduced daylight are key reasons why.

New Yorker drivers probably aren't surprised with the results of this list.

I-90 often gets shut in the winter due to snow and accidents.

Major Winter Storm Blankets Northeast With Snow Getty Images loading...

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

However, I'm surprised the Taconic State Parkway wasn't ranked higher.

Taconic State Parkway In New York State Named 1 Of America's "Deadliest Roads"

A recent study determined that the Taconic is one of the "deadliest roads" in America. The parkway ranked 7th and was the only road in New York State to make the list.

In 2020, a different study named the Taconic State Parkway as the "most dangerous" road in all of New York State.

Google Google loading...

Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in New York State

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

In related news, these five roads in New York were found out to be the most dangerous. See the full list below:

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State