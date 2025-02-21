Americans “Fear” These Roads In New York State More Than Most
Four roads in New York State are among the "most feared" in America.
Gunter Volkswagen of Dayton Beach named the "most feared roads in America" to drive on during the winter months.
The Most Feared Roads In New York State
New York State dominated the list, including three in the top eight. In fact, four New York roads placed in the top 15.
Most Feared Roads Methodology
Gunter Volkswagen of Dayton Beach surveyed over 3,000 drivers to form its rankings. The Alaska Highway, (Alaska Route 2), was named the most feared road in America.
Rapidly changing conditions due to snow, ice and reduced daylight are key reasons why.
New Yorker drivers probably aren't surprised with the results of this list.
I-90 often gets shut in the winter due to snow and accidents.
However, I'm surprised the Taconic State Parkway wasn't ranked higher.
A recent study determined that the Taconic is one of the "deadliest roads" in America. The parkway ranked 7th and was the only road in New York State to make the list.
In 2020, a different study named the Taconic State Parkway as the "most dangerous" road in all of New York State.
Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in New York State
