Amazon Making Major Change That Will Impact New York Residents

You will soon notice this change if you are one of the countless New Yorkers who use Amazon. The move will impact the upcoming Prime Day.

I'm personally happy with this move.

Amazon Ditching Plastic Air Pillows

Amazon Amazon loading...

Amazon has announced plans to remove plastic air pillows from all packaging in North America. The company announced in late June they already removed 95 percent of the plastic air pillows from its packaging with plans to remove all by the end of 2024.

"The removal of 95% of our plastic air pillows is another step in our path to avoid and reduce packaging—and part of our multi-year effort to remove plastic delivery packaging from North America fulfillment centers," Amazon said while announcing the change.

I'll be honest, I never knew the name of these products, though air pillows is quite fitting. I found the air pillow very annoying. It was very time consuming to pop all the air pillows before throwing them out.

What Will Replace Air Pillows

Amazon Amazon loading...

The plastic air pillows will be replaced with paper fillers that made from 100 percent recycled materials, according to Amazon.

"We’re constantly inventing and thinking big to make our packaging small. We want to ensure that customers receive their items undamaged while using as little packaging as possible to avoid waste, and prioritizing recyclable materials," Amazon said in a statement.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The company adds this change will avoid nearly 15 billion plastic air pillows annually.

“I’m proud of the cross-Amazon collaboration to make a positive impact on the customer delivery experience with easier to recycle materials. It’s a great example of how we thoughtfully test and scale new solutions to protect our customer experience,” Pat Lindner, VP of Mechatronics and Sustainable Packaging, said in a press release.

This Will Impact Prime Day In New York

FTC Files Lawsuit Against Amazon Over Prime Membership Pratices Getty Images loading...

Prime Day is said for July 16 and 17. This year, "nearly customer deliveries will not contain plastic air pillows."

25 Amazon Items Sold in New York That Have Been Recalled

25 Amazon Items Sold in Louisiana That Have Been Recalled If you’re an Amazon shopper, you might want to put your eyes on some of the recent recalls to make sure you’re safe. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Here Are the Highest Paying Jobs at a Typical Amazon Plant

Here Are the Highest Paying Jobs at a Typical Amazon Plant Shreveport's Amazon plant is expected to open this fall. What will be the highest paying jobs at the facility?

Keep Reading: