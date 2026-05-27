Amazon Driver Arrested for DWI After Upstate New York Crash

State police say a delivery driver flipped his van on its side and snapped a utility pole in a drunken crash.

Police allege that an Amazon delivery driver crashed his delivery van because he was driving drunk.

Amazon DWI Crash In Upstate New York

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New York State Police responded to a serious crash on State Route 41A in the town of Homer. When the troopers arrived, they found a man wearing an Amazon uniform on the side of the road.

The Amazon van was on its passenger side, off the roadway, with live wires on top of the vehicle.

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Police soon determined that the van hit a National Grid pole while heading west on 41A, went off the road, and rolled onto its passenger side.

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The driver, a 28-year-old man from Syracuse, was able to exit the van before first responders arrived. He was delivering packages at the time of the crash, police say.

Police Allege Driver Was Drunk

While talking with the driver, a trooper reported smelling "an odor of an alcoholic beverage and observed characteristics associated with impairment.

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The driver then failed sobriety tests in the field, police say. According to New York State Police, back at the police headquarters, his B.A.C was .13%.

He was charged with DWI and turned over to a sober third party.

The driver sustained a cut to his hand.He was treated by members from TLC Ambulance on scene but was not taken to a hospital.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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