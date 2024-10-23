Alleged Hudson Valley, New York Killer Found After Fatal Stabbing

An alleged murderer is behind bars days after a fatal stabbing.

Man Killed In Newburgh, New York

Last Sunday, around 10:45 p.m., the City of Newburgh Police Department responded to the area of 120 West Parmenter Street following a ShotSpotter activation.

Responding officers found a man who was stabbed. Officers requested emergency medical services and began life-saving measures.

The man succumbed to his injuries at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital. His name hasn't officially been released by police.

Suspect Found, Arrested

At the time of the stabbing on West Parmenter Street, the suspect was "unknown."

Two days after the victim's death, police arrested an alleged suspect.

Cameron Williams, a 25-year-old from the Town of New Windsor, was charged with murder second-degree.

Officials didn't provide details about how the investigation led to the murder charge. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

"​This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Demoulin at 845-569-7578," the City of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release. "The City of Newburgh Detective Division worked closely with the City of Newburgh Emergency Services Unit (ESU) and members of Orange County District Attorney’s Office to effectuate this arrest."

