All New York State Residents Banned From Flying To This Hotspot
The FAA is banning all flights from New York to one country after several planes were hit with gunfire.
In September, the United States government issued a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" alert for Haiti.
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
That didn't stop flights from flying from New York to the Caribbean country, so that's forcing U.S. officials to take drastic action
The U.S. Government's Do Not Travel List
More on that below, but first these are all the "Level 4: Do Not Travel" alerts issued by the United States government.
See the list below:
The U.S. Government's Do Not Travel List
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
All U.S. Flights To Haiti Banned For 30 Days
On Tuesday, the FAA grounded all U.S. flights to Haiti for 30 days after at least three flights were hit with gunfire in the country this week.
"U.S. civil aviation operations in the territory and airspace of Haiti below 10,000 feet" will be prohibited, according to the FAA said in a statement, according to ABC News.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
Major Airlines Met With Groundfire In Haiti, Including Plane From New York State
LOOK: States sending the most people to New York
LOOK: States sending the most people to New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker
These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State
Keep Reading: