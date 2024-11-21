All New York State Residents Banned From Flying To This Hotspot

The FAA is banning all flights from New York to one country after several planes were hit with gunfire.

In September, the United States government issued a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" alert for Haiti.

That didn't stop flights from flying from New York to the Caribbean country, so that's forcing U.S. officials to take drastic action

All U.S. Flights To Haiti Banned For 30 Days

On Tuesday, the FAA grounded all U.S. flights to Haiti for 30 days after at least three flights were hit with gunfire in the country this week.

"U.S. civil aviation operations in the territory and airspace of Haiti below 10,000 feet" will be prohibited, according to the FAA said in a statement, according to ABC News.

Major Airlines Met With Groundfire In Haiti, Including Plane From New York State

