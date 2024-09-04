All Gift Cards Expiring After Retail Chain Closes Some New York Stores

New Yorkers only have a few days remaining to use gift cards, even if your local store remains open.

Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported that LL Flooring, formerly Lumber Liquidators was closing locations in New York after the company filed for bankruptcy.

Lumber Liquidators (now LL Flooring) Files For Bankruptcy

The company confirmed bankruptcy filing and intends to use the proceedings to "pursue" a "sale of the business."

At Least 4 Locations Closing In New York

LL Flooring operates 21 stores across New York State, but at least four stores in the Empire State are closing.

Stores are closing in:

Medford, NY

New Hartford, NY

Staten Island, NY

Westbury, NY

"After a comprehensive review of options to enhance its liquidity position in a challenging macro environment, a determination was made by LL Flooring that initiating a Chapter 11 process is the best path forward for the Company," the company states. "This step is intended to provide LL Flooring with additional time and financial flexibility as we reduce our physical footprint and close certain stores while pursuing a going-concern sale of the rest of our business."

All LL Flooring Gift Cards Are Expiring

Even if the store closest to you isn't closing, company officials confirmed all gift cards will expire on Sept. 3.

"We will continue to accept gift cards at all continuing and closing stores until September 3, 2024. After September 3, 2024, gift cards will no longer be accepted. Gift cards are not redeemable for cash," the company states about gift cards.

Below are other LL Flooring locations that are expected to remain open.

Rochester

Johnson City

Wappingers Falls

Orchard Park

Freeport

New York

Elmira

Yonkers

Greece

Bronx

Syracuse

Albany

Cheektowaga

Middletown

Hauppauge

Riverhead

Brooklyn

