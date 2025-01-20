Alert: You May Have Purchased Chicken In New York That Will Get You Sick

Around 25,000 pounds of chicken sold in New York State likely contain metal.

The FSIS confirmed the chicken recall this week.

Chicken Sold In New York Recalled

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Bestway Sandwiches Inc is recalling approximately 24,870 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquito products.

These recalled items are likely "contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal, officials say.

Key Information

These recalled frozen chicken and cheese taquito items were produced on July 3, 2024, and September 25, 2024. The following product is subject to recall

"The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint reporting that a piece of metal was found in the frozen chicken and cheese taquito product. Another consumer reported to FSIS to have a dental injury from the product," the FSIS states.

Sold At ALDI Grocery Stores In New York

All of the recalled products are sold at ALDI grocery stores.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing grocers and one of New York State's cheapest grocery stores.

As of this writing, no additional reports of injury or illness have been reported.

Remove From Freezer

The FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," FSIS states.

