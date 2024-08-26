Have you ever heard of a reverse ATM? Fairgoers will have to learn.

The New York State Fair is cashless this year.

Cashless New York State Fair

Canva Canva loading...

The 2024 New York State Fair, kicked off in Syracuse, New York on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 and runs until Labor Day, Monday, September 2, 2024.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

A very important reminder is that the fair is cashless, even for parking. This means, you can't pay for almost anything at the fair using cash.

If you have cash, you need to use a "reverse ATM."

What Is A Reverse ATM?

Canva Canva loading...

At the "The Great New York State Fair," New Yorkers looking to pay with cash will find reverse ATMs at the main gate.

“We have our reverse ATMS here at the main gate. We have two of them. What people can do is with the minimum of $10 cash, they can put their money in,” New York State Fair Director Julie LaFave told WSYR.

Once you put cash into the reverse ATMs, you will get a pre-paid Visa card. If you don't spend all of the money, don't worry, the pre-paid Visa cards can be used outside the fair.

Canva Canva loading...

Not everyone is happy with the change.

“So many things have changed. I am from the generation where you use cash. Everybody uses credit cards now. I still use cash. Even though I have a credit card,” one fairgoer said.

Some Vendors Only Accept Cash

Making matters somewhat confusing is the fact that some venders at the fair, like Tully's, will only accept cash.

Over 50 Heart-Pounding Rides at the New York State Fair

Over 50 Heart-Pounding Rides at the New York State Fair Midway There are plenty of rides for the kids and the kids at heart on the midway at this year's New York State Fair. Check them all out. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Keep Reading:

8 Exclusive Pizzas Only Available at New York State Fair

8 Exclusive Pizzas Only Available at New York State Fair It's fair time! Toss & Fire will serve up 8 exclusive pizzas at the 2024 NYS Fair. 4 beloved classics are back along with 4 new creations. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

2024 New York State Fair Country Concerts