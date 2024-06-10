Alert: New Yorker State Residents Told To Avoid Hudson River, Other Waters Until Further Notice
Officials from the Hudson Valley are warning residents about the current dangers of the Hudson River and other waters in the area.
A water main break means "one million gallons" of partially treated sewage "could enter the Hudson River," each day.
1 Million Gallons of Sewage Entering Hudson River Each Day
That's according to the Westchester County Department of Health. Health officials were told by the Westchester County Department of Environmental Facilities that "partially treated sewage" is being released into the Hudson River at 100 Croton River Road in Ossining because of a "break in a force main at the Crotonville sewer pump station."
"Contact with the sewage is a potential public health threat," health officials stated. " Due to this event, there is a probable environmental impact to the surrounding waters."
Avoid the Hudson River Until 'Further Notice'
As a precaution, the Westchester County Department of Health is advising all recreational boaters and swimmers from Croton-on-Hudson south to Yonkers to avoid contact with the Hudson River until further notice.
"Until further notice, residents are advised to avoid recreational activities in the Hudson River, from Peekskill to Yonkers. Depending on the tides, this could affect water quality in the Hudson River as far north as Peekskill and as far south as Yonkers," the Westchester County Department of Health stated.
Beaches Closed
Also "until further notice" Croton Point Park Beach and Philipse Manor Beach are closed.
Officials are working to repair the section of the 24-inch cast iron pipe. A contractor is currently on site, conducting excavation to access and repair the pipe
"Until the repair is completed, up to one million gallons of partially treated sewage is expected to be released into the Hudson River (daily,)" officials added in a press release.
Contact with the Croton River should also be avoided from 100 Croton River Road to the Hudson River, officials warn.
Officials don't have a timeline for when repairs will be completed.
