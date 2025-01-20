Alcohol Blamed For Fatal Crash That Killed Hudson Valley Woman

Police believe they learned what caused a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car fatal crash which occurred in the Town of Pawling at approximately 7:05 p.m.

Two-Car Fatal Crash In Pawling, Dutchess County, New York

Police responded to Old Quaker Hill Rd near Meeting House Rd in Pawling for a report of a serious crash.

Arriving officers found 52-year-old Lisa M. Gutierrez of Pawling on the scene with life-threatening injuries and was transported to Danbury Hospital, where she later died on Wednesday.

Officials also confirmed on Wednesday the second driver was uninjured.

What Caused Fatal Crash In Pawling, New York. Alcohol May Have Been Involved

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2024 BMW driven by Gutierrez was traveling southbound on Old Quaker Hill Rd when it crossed over the center pavement markings and struck a northbound Ford pickup truck.

According to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office alcohol may have caused the fatal crash.

"At this time the primary factor in the crash appears to be possible alcohol impairment on the part of Mrs. Gutierrez," the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office told Hudson Valley Post. "The investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit, and more information may be released as it becomes available. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pawling Fire Department."

