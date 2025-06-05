Alarming Hurricane Forecast Just Issued For New York State

Forecasters are warning of a more active hurricane season with higher risks for the East Coast. New Yorkers are being told to get ready now, before it’s too late.

The Atlantic hurricane season is here.

Experts Predict Active Hurricane Season in Atlantic

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and lasts for six months. Forecasters are warning it could be another busy hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a 60 percent chance of an "above-normal season," a 30 percent chance of a "near-normal season," and a 10 percent chance of a "below-normal season."

The predictions for 2025 follow a hyperactive 2024 season, which saw record-breaking storms.

Officials say the time to stock up on critical supplies is now, not when severe weather is about to hit.

Below are the recommended items to pack:

Critical supplies include items like flashlights, batteries, medicine, water, and nonperishable foods. Residents should have a go bag ready in case they have to evacuate on short notice.

13 to 19 Named Storms Possible In 2025

Florida Residents Prepare For Hurricane Milton Getty Images loading...

There are typically 14 named storms during the six-month hurricane season. The NOAA

says it expects between 13 and 19 named storms in 2025.

The NOAA is using "upgraded" technology this year to predict and monitor forecasts.

10 Hurricanes Possible, 5 Could Be Major Hurricanes

The NOAA also predicts six to 10 hurricanes, with three to five of those becoming major hurricanes, with winds topping 110 miles per hour.

A major hurricane is Category 3 or higher.

Florida Residents Prepare For Hurricane Milton Getty Images loading...

Key factors leading to the chance of more hurricanes this year include unusually warm Atlantic Ocean temperatures and a neutral El Niño–Southern Oscillation phase.

Quite First Week Of June

While there's no tropical cyclone formation expected in the first week of June, meteorologists warn conditions could become conducive to storm development later this month.

See the complete list of names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane Season below

25 costliest hurricanes of all time

