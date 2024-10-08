After Massive New York Closures, Retail Giant Returns To Hudson Valley

B Welbs

Despite massive closures in the Hudson Valley and across New York State, a retail giant just opened up a new store in the region.

Over the summer Hudson Valley Post reported Big Lots was closing many locations nationwide, including in New York State.

Big Lots Closing Stores In Upstate New York, Long Island

Big Lots Closing More Locations

Soon, the company announced a number of more closures. Below is an updated list of closing locations.

  • Poughkeepsie

  • Troy

  • Binghamton

  • Plattsburgh

  • Queensbury

  • Long Island: Carle Place

  • Long Island: Centereach Mall

  • Buffalo

  • Canandaigua

  • Ithaca

  • New Hartford

Kingston Location Reportedly Closing

Google Maps/Canva
Big Lots employees also told us that the location in Kingston will also close soon.

Big Lots website has yet to confirm the Kingston closing

Big Lots Closes Down In Newburgh, New York

Google Maps
In Dec. 2023, we reported that Big Lots was closing down in Newburgh.

A store official told us there were plans to reopen in Newburgh at the Mid Valley Mall near Market 32 on North Plank Road.

Over the summer, Hudson Valley learned that rumors was true. Big Lots was fixing up the building where Spirit Halloween has been for the past few years.

B Welbs
I walked into the new Big Lots prior to the opening and was told by an employee the store should open soon.

Big Lots Now Open In Newburgh, New York

B Welbs
This week, I confirmed the new location at the Mid Valley Mall in Newburgh is now open, next to Planet Fitness.

