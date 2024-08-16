‘Affordable’ Gym With 60 New York Locations Files For Bankruptcy

Many New Yorkers are worried about the future of their favorite gym.

Blink Fitness has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The New York-based fitness company has over 100 locations nationwide, including 60 in New York State.

Company officials said filing for bankruptcy is a "strategic decision to execute an efficient and value-maximizing sale process to optimize its footprint and position the business for long-term success."

"After evaluating our options, the Board and management team determined that using the court-supervised process to optimize the Company’s footprint and effectuate a sale of the business is the best path forward for Blink and will help ensure Blink remains the destination for all people seeking an inclusive, community-focused gym," Blink Fitness CEO Guy Harkless said in a press release

Blink Fitness officials say the company is an "affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive and inviting environment."

Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection is expected to help "facilitate the sale process."

Over 30 New York Locations On Filing

Over 30 of Blink's 60 New York gyms are listed on the filing. According to Fox, the following New York gyms are listed in the bankruptcy filing.

Blink 116th Street

Blink 125 Park

Blink 125th Street

Blink 2374 Grand Concourse

Blink 2465 Jerome Avenue

Blink 3779 Nostrand Avenue

Blink 56-02 Roosevelt Avenue

Blink 600 Third Avenue

Blink 78-14 Roosevelt Avenue

Blink 833 Flatbush Avenue

Blink 98th Street

Blink Eighth Avenue

Blink Farmers Boulevard

Blink Flatlands Avenue

Blink Fourth Avenue

Blink Gates

Blink Hicksville

Blink Jamaica Avenue

Blink Jerome Avenue

Blink Knickerbocker

Blink Liberty Avenue

Blink Metropolitan Avenue

Blink Myrtle Avenue

Blink Nassau Street

Blink Riverdale

Blink Southern Boulevard

Blink Steinway Street

Blink Sunset Park

Blink Utica Avenue

Blink Valley Stream

Blink Webster Avenue

Blink West 8th Street

