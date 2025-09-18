An actress says a Hudson Valley farm is where horror came to life.

An actress who broke her back in the Hudson Valley is now suing.

Actress Breaks Back In Dutchess County, New York

Kristina Klebe, who's probably most known for her horror work in “Dementia” and Rob Zombie’s “Halloween” says she got her in Dutchess County.

Klebe says she broke her back when she fell from a horse at Meadow Creek Farm in Pleasant Valley, New York. The now 46-year-old blames the stable owner's "aggressive" dog for scaring the horse she was riding.

"(One) year ago today I broke my back … I didn’t talk about it much — if at all," she wrote on Instagram in Sept. 2023. "But today I’m celebrating my new birthday … Sept 2nd. The day I didn’t die. I spent the majority of this past year in pain, trying to get my life and mostly my health back on track."

The injury happened on Sept. 2, 2022.

Actress Sues Pleasant Valley, New York Farm

Klebe filed a lawsuit against the Dutchess County farm and it's owner this month. The lawsuit claims the farm owner's “aggressive" dog "jumped and lounged" at her, scaring her horse, leaving her with "severe, permanent” injuries," the New York Post reports.

Klebe is suing for unspecified damages. The owner of the farm hasn't commented.

