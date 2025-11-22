Trump White House Wildlife Move Could Quietly Reshape New York

There's another fight brewing in Washington, this one impacts animals in New York.

The Trump Administration is proposing major changes to the Endangered Species Act

Trump Administration Moves To Roll Back Protection For Endangered Species

Protections for endangered plants and animals are being rolled back by the Trump administration.

This would reverse decades-old protections that biologists say are critical for keeping vulnerable species alive.

Under the proposal, the government would narrow the definition of “harm” so it no longer includes habitat destruction, a move critics warn could open the door for logging, mining, and development in areas that species rely on.

Blanket Rule Also Threatened

A rule, often called a "blanket rule", would also be stripped under the proposed changes.

The “blanket rule" currently treats all threatened species with the same automatic protections as endangered ones.

That rule would be eliminated, and each species would need its own tailored protection plan.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum claimed the administration is resorting to "the Endangered Species Act to its original intent, protecting species through clear, consistent, and lawful standards."

What Species Are Most Impacted

Environmental groups say the following species are most at risk due to the proposed rule changes:

Florida manatee

Monarch butterfly

North American wolverine

California spotted owl

Pacific salmon and steelhead trout

Ghost orchid and red-cockaded woodpecker

Greater sage grouse

