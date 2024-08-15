9 Hudson Valley Businesses Accused Of Selling ‘Illegal Products’

The Hudson Valley continues to crack down on businesses allegedly selling "illegal products."

Over the past few months, Orange County County Executive Steve Neuhaus joined state leaders by trying to crack down on the "unlawful distribution and sale of unlicensed cannabis products and other illegal narcotics in retail establishments" across Orange County.

Orange County Cracking Down On Illegal Weed Shops

“There is nothing more valuable than our children and keeping them out of harm’s way. These illegal items are packaged to entice children and resemble candy," Neuhaus said.

The multi-day operation was held during the last two days of July. Many Orange County businesses were caught "illegal products."

Orange County Businesses Busted Selling "Illegal Products"

According to officials, stores in Orange County were caught selling cannabis and edibles, including gummies, chocolate bars containing psychoactive drugs, and flavored vapes.

"All of these pose a significant risk of landing in the hands of our youth and the public," Orange County officials stated in a press release.

Nine Businesses Busted

A total of nine retail establishments were inspected unannounced.

“Overall, this operation resulted in numerous store closures, the issuance of violations with substantial fines, the seizure of large quantities of illegal products, and multiple arrests,” Drug Recognition Expert, Village of Chester Police Department Detective Anthony Grosso said. “Each item removed from circulation reduces the risk of youth access and has the potential to decrease incidents of impaired driving for persons of all ages because “if you feel different, you drive different.”

Below are the names of businesses released by Orange County County Executive Neuhaus and their alleged activities.

Tobacco House – 69 Brookside Avenue, Chester

$50,000 worth of products seized by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH) also found 3,000 boxes of flavored vapes. This is their second vape violation. They were served a violation with a fine of $150,250 by the OCDOH. The location was put on notice and tagged with a sticker in the window stating: Illegal cannabis seized here.

Unnamed Location – 3 Snoop Street, Monroe

This location was padlocked and seized by the OCM twice, with over 50 pounds of marijuana found. The location was put on notice and tagged with a sticker in the window stating: Illegal cannabis seized here.

Top Shelf – 274 Main Street, Highland Falls

Received their first vape violation, and issued a notice of violation with a fine of $300 by the OCDOH. This location was seized and padlocked by the OCM. The location was put on notice and tagged with a sticker in the window stating: Illegal cannabis seized here.

West Point Smoke – 441 Main Street, Highland Falls

They were given a second violation for underage sale of tobacco products, with a fine of $1,750, a potential of two points on their license reported to New York State, and possible suspension of their tobacco and lottery license. This was their second vape violation; 43 boxes of flavored vapes were found, and they were served a violation with a fine of $2,400 from OCDOH. The location was put on notice and tagged with a sticker in the window stating: Illegal cannabis seized here.

Beer World ­– 151 Greenwich Avenue, Goshen

Was hit with a vape violation and, issued a notice of violation with a fine of $300 by the OCDOH. Approximately $70,000 worth of illegal products were seized by the OCM. The location was tagged with a sticker in the window stating: Illegal cannabis seized here.

Mobil Gas Station – 400 Greenwich Avenue, Goshen

Was hit with a vape violation and, issued a notice of violation with a fine of $300 by the OCDOH. The location was put on notice and tagged with a sticker in the window stating: Illegal cannabis seized here. All products were seized by the OCM.

Kosmic Korner (aka Smoker’s Heaven Outlet), Goshen

Was hit with a vape violation and, issued notice of violation with a fine of $300 by the OCDOH. The location was tagged with a sticker in the window stating: Illegal cannabis seized here. All products were seized by the OCM.

94 Smokeshop & Snacks – 2130 Route 94, Salisbury Mills

Was hit with a vape violation and, issued a notice of violation with a fine of $300 by the OCDOH. The location was padlocked and seized by the OCM. Chocolate candy bars, among other illegal items, were taken.

Native Organics – 400 NY-17M, Monroe

The location was put on notice and tagged with a sticker in the window stating: Illegal cannabis seized here. All products were seized by the OCM.

New York State is cracking down on alleged illegal weed shops because over 150 legal dispensarys are now open across the state. Below are locations that said yes or no to selling weed.

