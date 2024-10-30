75-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York School To Close For Good

After 75 years a beloved school confirmed it's going to teach its last group of students.

After more than 70 years, the Fair Street Nursery School in Kingston will be closing its doors.

Fair Street Nursery School in Kingston, New York To Close

The Fair Street Nursery School confirmed this school year, the 2024-2025 academic year, will be the "final chapter of offering education."

“With 2025 being an anniversary year for the nursery school, we believe that ending on a high note of celebrating 75 years of solid education for thousands of children and their families is the best way to finish strong.” Peggy Ploss, a former teacher and current Chair of the Nursery School Board stated.

The school was founded back in 1950. The school has helped lay a "foundation for thousands of students as they began their education journey." The nursey was the first of its kind in the area when it opened in 1950.

Several Factors For Closing

Officials say there are several factors in the decision to close the school in June 2025, including falling enrollment and the need for full-day programming.

The chair of the Nursery School Board says she's grateful to all the teachers and students who spent part of their lives at the school.

“We are grateful to God for the longevity of the teachers who have played such an instrumental role in teaching the children who have walked through these doors," Ploss added.

Plans are in the works for an official closing celebration.

