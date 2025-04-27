5 Years Of No Payments In New York—Get Ready For Bills To Restart

A payment that many New Yorkers haven't made since the pandemic is returning in a few days.

US officials will start collecting payments again on May 5.

Student Loan Payments To Restart For New Yorkers

Trump Signs Executive Order Intending To Abolish Education Department Getty Images loading...

Mark your calendars. May 5 is the day the Department of Education will resume collecting defaulted student loan debt.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Federal student loan collections were paused in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving millions of borrowers a much-needed break.

The Biden administration decided not to resume collections and attempted to forgive student loan debt. Sadly for many, that plan was struck down by the Supreme Court.

Student Loan Borrowers Gather To Tell President Biden To Cancel Student Debt Getty Images loading...

The Trump administration indicated it would start collecting after Trump took office.

Department of Education Not Holding Back

The U.S. Department of Education is restarting the process and not holding back.

"American taxpayers will no longer be forced to serve as collateral for irresponsible student loan policies," U.S. Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement.

With more than 5 million Americans in default, the government’s ready to collect, by any means necessary.

Borrowers could be referred to debt collectors or have money deducted from their paychecks.

If you still have student loans, look for emails from the Department of Education with details on how to avoid these harsh penalties.

Which State Has the Highest Median Student Loan Monthly Payment?

Which State Has the Highest Median Student Loan Monthly Payment? Using data from Business Insider and WalletHub , we ranked states by median monthly student loan payment to determine which of the 50 have the highest and which university in each state has the highest enrollment. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

These Are The 14 "Worst" Colleges In New York State

These Are The 14 "Worst" Colleges In New York State new report says 14 colleges in New York State are among the "worst" in America.

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid