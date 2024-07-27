5 Of America’s Favorite Fast Food Eateries Not Found In New York

Somehow, five of America's favorite fast food restaurants are not located in New York State. How is this possible!?

USA Today named "The 10 best fast food restaurants in the United States."

Half don't have any New York locations. On the postive side, 50 percent are located in New York State. Below are the 10 favorites and how many locations are in New York.

America's 10 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants, Half Not Found In New York

Below is the USA Today list:

The list was crafted by USA Today readers. Each day tens of millions of Americans feast on fast food, officials say.

More About America's Favorite Fast Food Joint, Not In New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Del Taco was voted America's favorite. The popular eatery serves up "in American-style Mexican cuisine" including, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and nachos. Del Taco also offers burgers, fries and breakfast food, according to its website.

There's also a vegan and vegetarian menu.

The closest Del Taco appears to be in Virginia.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Below are the states with at least one Del Taco:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Utah

Virginia

Washington

