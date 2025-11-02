These New York Schools Among America’s Most Elite Colleges

Several New York colleges just cracked the top 60 in the nation. See which schools made the cut and why they’re climbing the ranks!

U.S. News reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know the 2026 best college rankings are out.

These Are The 14 "Worst" Colleges In New York State

Graduates Celebrate On The Southbank Getty Images loading...

Before we look at the best colleges in New York, let's look back at a different study that determined the worst colleges in New York.

These Are The 14 "Worst" Colleges In New York State new report says 14 colleges in New York State are among the "worst" in America.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Best Colleges and Universities In New York State

Meryl Streep Delivers 2010 Barnard College Commencement Address Getty Images loading...

U.S. News tells Hudson Valley Post that this year, over 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities are ranked. Most participated in the U.S. News statistical survey.

According to U.S. News, 79 percent of the 1,7000 schools provided U.S. News with statistical information in the spring and summer of 2025 for the report, including 99 of the top 100. This is up from 78.1 percent in last year's report.

Below are the top schools from New York State that were highlighted.

Best Colleges and Universities In New York State Here are the Top 5 colleges and universities in New York State for 2025 according to US News and World Report. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

The list was based on 17 factors to measure academic quality and graduate success, U.S. News reports.

These Are The 15 Best Colleges In New York State

Another study named these 15 colleges the best in the Empire State.

These Are The 15 Best Colleges In New York State

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Study Finds Worst Paying College Majors In New York State

What are the worst majors in terms of pay? Experts say these college majors aren't worth the cost of tuition.

Study Finds Worst Paying College Majors In New York State A report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found out which college majors pay the leas

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid new list shows the "most dangerous college campuses" in America. Many are very popular or prestigious colleges.

3 New York Colleges Among "Worst" In America