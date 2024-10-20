47 Missing New York Kids Found In 1st-Ever Child Rescue Operation

A "first-of-its-kind Missing Child Rescue Operation" helped reunite nearly 50 missing New York kids with their families.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) proudly announced this week that nearly 50 missing children were found.

Nearly 50 New York Children Found

Officials announced that 47 children who were reported missing in Western New York were found "through a first-of-its-kind Missing Child Rescue Operation" in New York.

The children were reported missing to the Amherst and Buffalo police departments.

All were found "through a unique collaboration" among the Missing Persons Clearinghouse at DCJS, the National Child Protection Task Force, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and law enforcement professionals and private sector partners who convened to review cases at the Scott Bieler Child Advocacy Center at BestHelp in Buffalo, officials say.

“Every day, staff of our Missing Persons Clearinghouse provide critical investigative support to local police agencies handling missing persons cases,” DCJS Commissioner Rossana Rosado said.

56 Experts Help Find 47 Children From Amherst and Buffalo

A total of 56 experts were divided among teams to search for 25 missing New York children. Their efforts were so successful that they worked on another 25 cases.

The operations led to the discovery of 40 missing children. Seven more children were found this week. Three other cases are still being investigated.

“I have thirty years of doing this and this has been the proudest and most impactful moment of my career," National Child Protection Task Force Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Branzetti said.

Nearly 1,300 Children Reported Missing In New York State In 2023

According to New York State officials, 12,623 children were reported missing to police across the state in 2023. 94 percent were reported as runaways.

In 2023, police closed 12,689 cases involving children reported missing in 2023 or previous years. By the end of 2023, there were still 1,320 active missing children cases statewide.

Nearly 50 Children Go Missing In 2024

Almost 50 children who went missing in 2024 are still missing. See the full list below

Around 50 Children Disappeared From New York State In 2024

