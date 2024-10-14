A massive rescue ensued for a missing Upstate New York with health issues.

It appears to be very active time for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Three hunters from the Hudson Valley confessed to hunting from their vehicle on a highway. The DEC alleges that an unnamed passenger then confessed to shooting and killing a squirrel from inside the pickup truck while on the public roadway.

Forest Rangers also rescued a man who suffered a "traumatic brain injury" while hiking in Upstate New York.

Wilderness Search: Hamlet of Altmar, Oswego County

The DEC also joined in on a massive search for a missing hiker in Oswego County.

On Thursday, around 9:30 p.m., the Oswego County Search and Rescue Team called Acting Forest Ranger Captain Virkler about a search for a 61-year-old man from Massachusetts.

The man was last seen heading toward a hunting camp near the Salmon River Fish Hatchery.

Eight DEC forest rangers joined police from Oswego County and New York State Police in the search. Officials soon learned the man had "health concerns," according to the DEC.

Around 10:30 p.m., the man's ATV was found on the trail.

Found Next Day In Good Health. 45 Searchers, 7 Drones, More

The man was found in "good health" the next day around 12:40 p.m.

Details about how or where he was found weren't released, but he was turned over to EMS.

According to the New York State DEC, 45 searchers from multiple agencies worked together to find the man, along with 7 drones and 2 K9s from New York State Police.

