40 New York Families Need Help Searching For Missing Children

Forty families across New York State are desperately searching for their missing loved one. Take a look at this list to see if you help a local family reunite with their child?

This week, a 9-year-old girl went missing from an Upstate New York park. Her disappearance made national news.

"Extraordinary" Investigation In New York State

After an "extraordinary" investigation, 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was found safe. Police say she was abducted while riding her bike in Moreau State Park.

New York State Police confirmed 46-year-old Craig N. Ross Jr. of Ballston Spa, New York was charged with kidnapping in the first degree, an A-1 Felony.

Thankfully, young Charlotte was found safe. She's been reunited with her family.

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Sadly, over 40 children from across New York State remain missing. Take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.

Missing Children From Long Island, NYC Metro, Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York, and Western New York

Call 911 or 1-800-THE-Lost If you see any of these missing people. You can also call New York State Police or you're local police department. Or call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

If you are a parent or guardian of one of the missing children and they have been found contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have them take down your child's missing photo.

