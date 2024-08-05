4 Of America’s Best Bakeries In Hudson Valley, 16 In New York

The Hudson Valley and New York State are home to many incredible bakeries. These 16 were just named the best in America.

One of the best bakeries in New York State is found in Orange County.

Noble Pies, Warwick, Orange County, New York

Noble Pies in Warwick was named New York State's best bakery by Taste Of Home.

Owner Leslie Noble started selling pies on the roadside with a sign that read "Turn Back For Pie."

That sign remains outside her shop called Noble Pies Bakery and Cafe. It's located at 121 New York 94 In Warwick.

The bakery is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until at least 8 p.m.

14 Of America's 100 Best Bakeries Located In New York State

Food & Wine named the 100 best bakeries in America 14 made the list, including two from the Hudson Valley.

Apple Pie Bakery Cafe (Hyde Park, NY)

Bread Alone (Kingston, NY)

Balthazar Bakery (New York, NY)

Bien Cuit (Brooklyn, NY)

Burrow (Brooklyn, NY)

Joey Bats Café (New York, NY)

L’Imprimerie (Brooklyn, NY)

Moonrise Bakehouse (Brooklyn, NY)

Napoli Bakery (Brooklyn, NY)

Sullivan Street Bakery (New York, NY)

Utica Bread (Utica, NY)

Win Son Bakery, Brooklyn, NY

Yonah Schimmel’s (New York, NY)

Dottie Audrey's Bakery/Kitchen in Tuxedo Park

Eat This, Not That believes another Orange County, New York bakery is the Empire State's best.

"Inside this bright and cheery bakery/kitchen, you'll find nostalgic, positive vibes and comfort food galore—which explains the long line out the door on weekend mornings," the article states about the Tuxedo Park bakery.

24/7 Wall Street is another publication that named The Best Bakery in Every State.

Sullivan Street Bakery Named New York's Best Bakery

The best bakery in New York State is the Sullivan Street Bakery in New York City, according to 24/7 Wall Street.

Specialty At New York's Best Bakery

The pizza bianca (flatbread) is said to be the bakery's specialty.

Fun Facts About Sullivan Street Bakery

