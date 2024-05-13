4 National Banks Closing Many Branches Across New York State

A number of popular banks with countless branches across New York State are closing many locations in the Empire State.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported the feds shut down a $10 billion bank with many locations in the Hudson Valley and New York State.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced they closed the bank with many branches in the tri-state area. CLICK HERE to find out more information.

Hudson Valley Post has learned many more banks across New York State have closed or will close in the near future.

CitiBank, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Closing Branches In New York

According to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, these banks are closing, or already shut down for good.

Brooklyn, New York

Citibank: 1200 Liberty Avenue

Rochester, New York

JPMorgan, Chase Bank: 2130 Chili Avenue

New York City

Wells Fargo: 112 9th Avenue

TD Bank Closing 7 Branches In Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City

Hudson Valley Post also recently reported on TD Bank closing 20 branches across the United States. New York State is losing the most branches.

Below are the locations of the branches that will be closing:

Washingtonville, New York

Port Chester, New York

23rd and Broadway, New York City

67th and 1st Avenue, New York City

Elwood, New York

North Wantagh, New York

Sayville, New York

