3 New York Hotspots Most Romantic Restaurants In America

Three hotspots in New York State are among the most romantic restaurants in all of America.

Yelp released its list of the "Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for 2024."

Valentine's Day falls on a Friday this year. So you might want to make a reservation at one of these three romantic restaurants now.

One New York eatery cracked the top 5. Below are the three New York restaurants that made the list.

#5 La Grande Boucherie, New York, New York

La Grande Boucherie is a Paris-themed eatery located in New York City.

Its decor is so stunning that it actually inspired a 2023 documentary, Making La Grande Boucherie.

The menu is full of French classics and favorites, as well as absinthe-driven signature drinks.

Yelp recommends:

Steak Frites

Steak Tartare

Wagyu Burger

Profiteroles—choux craquelin

#23 Cafe Mogador, Brooklyn, New York City New York

Cafe Mogador cracked the top 25. The Moroccan-inspired eatery has two locations.

The original is in the East Village and a second location is on Wythe Avenue in Brooklyn.

"Cafe Mogador gained tremendous recognition and solidified its place as a neighborhood institution and culinary destination. From expertly braised tagines and house-made bread, to an award-winning brunch served alongside some of the best people-watching in the city, the restaurant continues to proudly grow with the neighborhoods it's helped create," Cafe Mogador's website states.

Yelp recommends:

Middle Eastern Breakfast

Chicken Tagine

Moroccan Eggs

Tabouli

#66 Thai Villa, New York, New York

Thai lovers (pun always intended) should check out Thai Villa on East 19th Street in Manhattan.

"Savor remarkable Thai cooking in an old-world setting," Thai Villa states on its website.

Yelp recommends:

Pad Thai

Red Curry

Green Curry

Panang Curry

According to Thai Villa, the eatery "specializes in sophisticated, little-known cuisine" like Shrang Wa Goong, Kaeng Hung Ley and Kun Tok.

These meals were originally prepared for "Thai royalty."

