Is This Beautiful, Picturesque New York Hometown Really The Worst?

This Upstate New York city is stunning and picturesque, but experts say it's the worst place to live.

New York State has another "worst" place to live.

Is This Really The Worst Place To Live In New York?

This list is from 24/7 Wall Street who named the worst city to live in each state.

According to the publication, Amsterdam, in Montgomery County is New York's "worst city." What's surprising to New Yorkers that the area has also been called "beautiful" and "picturesque."

Amsterdam, Montgomery County, Named Worst Place To Live In New York State

Amsterdam Named Worst Place To Live In New York State

Key Reasons Why

24/7 Wall Street says that Amsterdam struggles in nearly every category, from income to employment to housing, and more. It’s a grim reality for a city with a rich history.

Why is Amsterdam considered New York's worst? Nearly 24 percent of residents live in poverty. That's almost double the state average.

The median home price sits at just $92,000, compared with $340,600 across New York State, and the average household income is over $22,000 below the state’s average.

24/7 Wall Street used data from the Census Bureau, the FBI, and the CDC, using 22 measures across economy, community, and overall quality of life to craft its list.

Only cities with at least 8,000 residents were ranked.

