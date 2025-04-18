Robot Replacements? AI Now Costing New Yorkers Their Jobs

The robot crisis has reached New York, and officials fear it's only going to grow.

A company that went viral for its 100-foot Donald Trump sign is making headlines for AI layoffs.

New York State is Very Vulnerable To AI Takeover

Canva Canva loading...

These layoffs highlight a major concern of top leaders in New York.

Centus recently looked into the state's most vulnerable residents losing jobs to AI.

New York State placed second. Nearly 23 percent of New Yorkers are at risk of losing their jobs to AI, the report found.

New York State Concerned About AI Layoffs

Canva Canva loading...

New York State leaders are worried about New Yorkers losing their jobs to robots.

During her 2025 State Of The State Address, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state is taking "significant" steps to deal with job losses due to AI.

According to Forbes, Hochul made changes to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. New rules mean businesses must notify New York State if layoffs are tied to AI.

New York is the first state to include AI-related layoffs in WARN notices.

Upstate New York Company Puts Up Large Vote For Trump Sign

Sticker Mule/Instagram Sticker Mule/Instagram loading...

Sticker Mule, in Amsterdam, New York, erected a 100-foot "Vote For Trump" sign before the November 2024 election.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The sign was so big that it was visible from I-87 in the area. Officials worried it would cause traffic issues on the New York State Thruway.

Sticker Mule is at the former iconic Fownes building, which shut down in 1984 and moved operations overseas.

Sticker Mule Layoffs Nearly 70

Sticker Mule/Instagram Sticker Mule/Instagram loading...

CEO Anthony Constantino just confirmed he laid off 68 workers as part of his shift into automation.

"The best way to keep manufacturing in the USA is to automate, automate, automate," Constantino announced while confirming layoffs.

These Are Now The Highest Paying Jobs In New York State

New York's 25 Fastest-Growing Jobs

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in New York: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Keep Reading:

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree