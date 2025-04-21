Most In-Demand Place To Live In America Found In New York State

New York State dominates a new list of the hottest neighborhoods in America.

According to Redfin, three neighborhoods in New York are among the "Hottest Neighborhoods of 2025," in America.

New York's Most In-Demand Neighborhoods

One New York neighborhood is considered the hottest neighborhood in America. Two cracked the top 4.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Brooklyn, New York Neighborhood Is Most In-Demand

Canva Canva loading...

Redfin says home sales jumped 105 percent in the Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn. The real estate company says old brownstones and new apartment buildings are in high demand.

Easy subway access, a booming restaurant scene and great entertainment options are factors as to why this Brooklyn neighborhood is so high in demand.

Many International Buyers In New York's Top Market

canva canva loading...

One agent says whenever there's a list there are always interest from international buyers who typically pay with cash.

"Given the prices, and the wealth required to buy into these neighborhoods, clients are less concerned about high mortgage rates," the agent said.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

Jenison, MI placed second on the list while Campton Hills and St. Charles, IL ranked America's third hottest neighborhood.

15 Hottest Real Estate Markets In New York State

15 Hottest Real Estate Markets In New York State

ICE's Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking for all of these alleged criminals. Can you help track them down?

States sending the most people to New York