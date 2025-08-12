2-Year-Old Killed In Heartbreaking Incident At New York State Park

State Police say the toddler was killed as other families enjoyed the weekend at a state park.

A tragic accident is under investigation after a young child was killed at a state park.

2-Year-Old Killed At Belmont Lake State Park

According to New York State Police, a 2-year-old was hit by a 2016 Acura in the north parking lot of Belmont Lake State Park in the Town of Babylon, Suffolk County.

The crash happened on Sunday around 2:45 p.m. Sadly, the child died of their injuries, police say.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that the child succumbed to their injuries. Out of respect for the family and due to the sensitive nature of the incident, no further details will be released at this time," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Driver Facing No Charges After Death Of 2-Year-Old

The unnamed driver of the Nissan immediately called 911 and remained on the scene, officials say.

The driver worked with police and isn't being charged.

"Following a thorough investigation, State Police have determined that there is no criminality involved in this tragic event," New York State Police said.

We will update if more information is provided.

