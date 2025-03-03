2 From Upstate New York Accused Of Stealing From Elderly
Two people are facing charges accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the elderly in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Police arrested both on Tuesday following an investigation.
New York State Police Arrest Philmont, New York residents
According to New York State Police, 46-year-old Samantha Mowris, a home health aide, and 43-year-old Christopher Nardone, both from Philmont stole $2,220 from an elderly victim’s bank account and $690 in food stamp benefits.
Police allege that after an unnamed elderly victim was placed into a nursing home, Mowris fraudulently wrote a series of checks on the victim’s bank account also used the victim’s food stamp card to purchase $690 worth of items at various stores.
Nardone is accused of cashing forged checks from the elderly victim's bank accounts.
Charges
Mowris:
- Grand Larceny 3rd degree
- Burglary 2nd degree
- Petit Larceny (2 counts)
- Possession Forged Instrument 2nd degree (5 counts)
- Falsify Business Records 1st degree
- Identity Theft 2nd degree
- Conspiracy 5th degree
- Grand Larceny 4th degree
Nardone:
- Petit Larceny
- Possession Forged Instrument 2nd (3 counts)
- Conspiracy 5th
Both were arraigned in Greenport town court and are due back in court on March 17.
