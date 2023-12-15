1st Legal Weed Shop In Lower Hudson Valley Finally Opens

The wait is over! The first legal weed dispensary officially opened in the Lower Hudson Valley.

This marks the first recreational cannabis dispensary to open in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Recreational Cannabis Dispensary Opens In Westchester County, New York

Elevate Cannabis officially opened for business selling legal weed in Westchester County this week.

"Westchester's first adult-use recreational cannabis dispensary Top-quality cannabis products and delivery services," Elevate Cannabis Dispensary states in its About section on Instagram.

1st Legal Weed Shop In Lower Hudson Valley Located In Mount Vernon, New York

Elevate Cannabis is located at 127 South Terrace Avenue in Mount Vernon, New York. It's open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"Exciting news! Elevate Cannabis Dispensary is officially opening its doors on December 5, 2023! Join us for a strong start for the cannabis community, high-quality products, and positive vibes! 🎉 #ElevateOpening #CannabisCommunity #StartStrong #Westchester #HudsonValley #NYC #NYS," Elevate wrote on Instagram.

New York's Cannabis Control Board Settles Marijuana Lawsuits In Ulster County

New York State first legalized cannabis in early 2021 but the opening of many of the first 430 dispensaries grant licenses has been stalled over several issues including lawsuits.

Last week, New York's Cannabis Control Board approved settling lawsuits that kept regulators from issuing new marijuana dispensary licenses.

Marijuana dispensary licenses and the openings of legal dispensaries were stalled after four disabled veterans sued in Ulster County over New York prioritizing licenses with prior marijuana convictions.

Below are lists of hometowns across the Hudson Valley that won't sell, or will soon sell, legal weed.

