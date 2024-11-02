Illegal Immigrant Accused Of Killing Hudson Valley Teen, ICE

Turns out the "armed" man who closed schools in the Hudson Valley after allegedly killing a teen and wounding two others is in the country illegally.

That's according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Man Accused Of Westchester County, New York Murder In Country Illegally

Fernando Jimenez, 40, is accused of killing a teen from Somers and seriously injuring the teen's mother and brother.

Deadly Triple Shooting In Westchester County, Suspect Found In Putnam County

Charged With Murder In New York

Jimenez, who is a Chilean citizen, is charged with murder, attempted murder, and more. Police allege he fatally shot 15-year-old Michael Raimondi of Somers.

ICE officials told the New York Post he snuck back into the country after being deported 20 years ago.

He was deported in 2004 after he was taken into custody at the US border in California. At the time he allegedly told officials he was a Mexican native named Erik Melendez-Arellano.

Jimenez is also accused of shooting the boy's mother, 38-year-old Christina Raimondi and her 13-year-old son.

"As Christina fights for her life, she faces the unimaginable reality of having to bury her child. Their road to recovery will be long, arduous, and filled with immense challenges," the GoFundMe states.

Both remain at local hospitals after "suffering serious wounds from an illegally possessed handgun," according to police.

A GoFundMe was set up for the surviving victims to help with their medical care, therapy, funeral arrangements and the "support they need to start healing."

