Tourists In New York Keep Doing This And It’s Driving Locals Crazy

Tourists are flooding New York this fall, but locals say they’ve had enough. Here are the top 15 things visitors do that drive New Yorkers insane.

Fall is here. That means millions will travel to the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York to view the beautiful fall foliage.

Fall Brings Many Tourists To New York

“There’s simply nothing like autumn in New York. Whether you’re a lifelong New Yorker or visiting us from around the world, our beautiful, colorful foliage is second to none and provides the perfect backdrop for any fall getaway," Governor Hochul said.

According to Hochul's office, thanks to one of America's longest and most colorful foliage seasons, Autumn is historically one of New York's most popular travel periods.

315 Million Visitors Traveled To New York State In 2024

People travel to New York State year-round. Last year, over 315 million visitors traveled to New York State, generating $94 billion in direct spending and an economic impact of $145.2 billion, according to Hochul's office.

New York State needs tourists, and officials say the visitor-generated state and local taxes from tourism saved each New York household nearly $1,500.

But, there are still many things that tourists do that make us crazy! Including:

15 Things Tourists Do In New York That Drive Locals Crazy

Stopping in the middle of crowded sidewalks. Whether it’s Times Square or a small-town main street, people live here. Move over. Driving like it’s a rental video game. Cutting off locals, ignoring snow rules, or crawling 20 under the limit while sightseeing. Asking “How far is Niagara Falls from New York City?” It’s not close. At all. Treating upstate like “the country:” No, it’s not just cows and barns. People work, commute, and live regular lives here. Parking like maniacs: Blocking driveways, double parking in small villages, or taking up three spots at Stewart’s. Trying to pet wildlife: If you see a bear, moose, or even a goose, leave it alone. This isn’t Disney. Calling it “New Jersey pizza:” When you’re in New York, it's an automatic fight starter. Blocking scenic overlooks: Pulling over for the “perfect selfie” and holding up traffic on mountain roads. Acting shocked that it snows here: Yes, it snows. A lot. Bring boots. Feeding animals at state parks: You’re not helping the deer. You’re training them to harass everyone else. Complaining about bagel sizes or pizza prices: it’s New York. Deal with it. Leaving trash at campsites and beaches: Locals have to live with your mess long after you’re gone. Saying “upstate” when you mean Westchester. If you can still see Manhattan, you’re not upstate. Holding loud FaceTimes in quiet places: Nobody came to Lake George or the Adirondacks to hear your call. Acting like NYC is the only part of New York: There’s a whole state out there, and locals hate being erased.

