New York Pension Data Reveals Eye-Popping Retirement Checks

A growing number of retired educators earned at least a half-million dollars in retirement benefits.

One teacher earns over a million.

14 New York Retirees Got More Than $500,000 In Pension Benefits

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Teacher helping young student with math problems at desk.

Fourteen retired New York educators received more than $500,000 each in pension benefits in 2025, according to data released by SeeThroughNY, the Empire Center's government transparency website. At least one retired teacher made over $1 million.

The data comes directly from the New York City Teachers' Retirement System, which manages pensions for NYC public school teachers, superintendents, CUNY faculty, and other education professionals.

Top 5 Biggest Payouts

Fourteen NY Educators Receive Over Half a Million Dollars in Pensions Below is the top 5, according to the New York City Teachers' Retirement System

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Six-Figure Pension Club

Officials with the Empire Center tell Hudson Valley Post that the six-figure pension club is growing fast. The number of NYCTRS retirees collecting more than $100,000 per year jumped 13.2 percent in 2025, rising from 6,486 members to 7,341.

Photo by April Walker on Unsplash woman in red shirt standing beside boy in green shirt

In total, 69 retirees collected pensions exceeding $300,000 last year, while 273 received more than $200,000.

Across all 93,234 NYCTRS members, 32,004 had more than 30 years of service credit, the threshold at which most members qualify for unreduced benefits. For those full-career retirees, the average annual pension payout was $81,783.

The system paid out $5.02 billion in total pension benefits in 2025, a 2.87 percent increase over the prior year's $4.88 billion.

What New Retirees Are Collecting

Among the 3,203 educators who retired in 2024 and received their first full year of benefits in 2025, 231 collected more than $100,000 and six collected more than $200,000.

For full-career retirees with more than 30 years of service, the average pension was $86,122.

10 New York School Districts Where Teachers Make The Most

The New York School Districts With The Worst Graduation Rates

These 14 New York School Districts Have 100% Graduation Rates