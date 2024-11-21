12 New York Hometowns Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America

Winter is coming and New Yorkers living in these hometowns experience more snow than most of America. America's snowiest hometown is also located in the Empire State.

Redfin recently ranked the "10 Snowiest Cities in the U.S."

New York dominates new list of snowiest cities in America

US East Coast Begins To Dig Out After Large Blizzard Getty Images loading...

Three of America's top 5 snowiest cities are in the Empire State, including the top spot.

Top 10 Snowiest Cities in America

See the full list below:

Top 10 Snowiest Cities in America. For this ranking Redfin looked at populations of 75,000 or more that had the highest average seasonal snowfall.

Redfin crafted its list based on "average seasonal snowfall total" and not days of measurable snow."

The list also only highlights cities with a population of 75,000 or more, according to Redfin.

The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State

Huge Snow Storm Slams Into Mid Atlantic States Getty Images loading...

Another list ranked the 10 snowiest cities in New York, regardless of population.

This list has different New York hometowns compared to Redfin's rankings. Note, based on this list, New York would claim all 10 spots on Redfin's list.

The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State. Road Snacks compiled a new list of the state's snowiest places by looking into their annual snowfall rates and determining the average amount.

So hang onto your snow shovels. This list throws some major curveballs - but it's all facts. Gallery Credit: Megan

Even if you don't live in any of those hometowns, your hometown in New York is expected to get snow shortly. Take a look at the dates when hometowns in New York typically experiences the first snowstorm of the season.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

