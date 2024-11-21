12 New York Hometowns Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America
Winter is coming and New Yorkers living in these hometowns experience more snow than most of America. America's snowiest hometown is also located in the Empire State.
Redfin recently ranked the "10 Snowiest Cities in the U.S."
New York dominates new list of snowiest cities in America
Three of America's top 5 snowiest cities are in the Empire State, including the top spot.
Top 10 Snowiest Cities in America
See the full list below:
Top 10 Snowiest Cities in America
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Redfin crafted its list based on "average seasonal snowfall total" and not days of measurable snow."
The list also only highlights cities with a population of 75,000 or more, according to Redfin.
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State
Another list ranked the 10 snowiest cities in New York, regardless of population.
This list has different New York hometowns compared to Redfin's rankings. Note, based on this list, New York would claim all 10 spots on Redfin's list.
The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
Even if you don't live in any of those hometowns, your hometown in New York is expected to get snow shortly. Take a look at the dates when hometowns in New York typically experiences the first snowstorm of the season.
The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm
Keep Reading: