115-Year-Old Upstate New York Golf Course Best In America
The second-best golf course in America is found in Upstate New York.
Golf season is here! I'm sure many New Yorkers have already taken their first swings of the 2025 golf season, when it wasn't snowing!
The second-best Best Golf Course In America is Located In New York
New Yorkers looking for a new place to play won't have to travel far. Turns out one golf course in the Empire State was named the second-best public golf course in the United States.
That's according to USA Today.
Leatherstocking Golf Course in Cooperstown Honored
Cooperstown is, of course, the site of the Baseball Hall of Fame. But Cooperstown isn't just for baseball.
Leatherstocking Golf Course in Cooperstown is considered the second-best public golf course in all of America.
The course travels around Lake Otsego with sharp greens and gentle hills.
"This upstate New York course has endured over a century as one of the top golf courses in the country," USA Today states about the Cooperstown golf course.
The par-72, 6,401-yard course was designed in 1909 by Devereux Emmet.
No other golf course in New York or the Tri-State region was honored.
The Bully Pulpit golf course in Medora, North Dakota, was named the nation's top golf course.
