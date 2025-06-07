In just a matter of days, many New York State residents will need to find a new bank.

According to Emarketer, TD Bank is one of America's 10 biggest banks. But TD Bank's footprint is shrinking.

TD Bank Closing 38 Locations

Last month, we reported that TD Bank made the "difficult decision" to close 38 locations in June. The closures come after a company-wide evaluation.

Banks are expected to close on Thursday, June 5.

Several branches in New York State are among the closures.

TD Bank Closing These Branches In New York State

Below are the New York closures:

Many "Mad As Hell" About The Closures

Officials say you should be "mad as hell" if your TD Bank is closing.

That's because last October, TD Bank pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and agreed to pay over $1.8 billion in penalties to resolve the Justice Department’s investigation into violations of the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and money laundering.

Combined with the civil enforcement actions by other agencies, the United States hit TD Bank with a penalty of about $3 billion.

TD Bank hasn't said its guilty plea had anything to do with these closures.

TD Bank Closed Branches In Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City In 2024

Last year, TD Bank closed the following New York locations.

Washingtonville, New York

Port Chester, New York

23rd and Broadway, New York City

67th and 1st Avenue, New York City

Elwood, New York

North Wantagh, New York

