1 Of New York’s Leading Cause Of Death Is Measured Wrong

New research from top doctors says one of New York's leading causes of death is being measured wrong.

The CDC released new data regarding the top 10 causes of death for New York State residents.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, was one of New York's top causes of death. However, new research found that it's been measured wrong.

High Blood Pressure Has Been Measured Wrong

That's according to new research from Johns Hopkins Medicine

"A study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers concludes that commonly used ways of positioning the patient’s arm during blood pressure (BP) screenings can substantially overestimate test results and may lead to a misdiagnosis of hypertension," Johns Hopkins states in a press release.

Arm position makes a “huge difference” when it comes to an accurate blood pressure measurement, according to Tammy Brady, the study's senior author.

Nearly 50 percent of all U.S. adults have high blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association.

Arm position Makes a “Huge Difference” When Measuring Blood Pressure

The study found that the way a person's arm is positioned during blood pressure screenings "can substantially overestimate test results and may lead to a misdiagnosis of hypertension."

The study looked into three different arm positions

Arm supported on a desk Arm supported on a lap Unsupported arm hanging at the patient’s side.

Best/Worst Ways To Measure High Blood Pressure

“If you are consistently measuring blood pressure with an unsupported arm, and that gives you an overestimated BP of 6.5 mmHg, that’s a potential difference between a systolic BP of 123 and 130, or 133 and 140 — which is considered stage 2 hypertension,” Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and study author said.

Researchers say these study findings prove all must place a firm arm on a desk or other surface when measuring blood pressure.

The latest life expectancy in New York State is 77.7 years, according to the CDC.

