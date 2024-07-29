1 Of New York’s Favorite Restaurant Chains Raising Prices Again

Is this the best way to treat your New York "family?"

Olive Garden used to proudly say "When you're here, you're family." That famous slogan was replaced in 2012 after 14 years. The company now goes with a similar slogan "We're all family here."

Olive Garden Raising Prices

However, Olive Garden is going to be charging its "family" even more.

Some chain restaurants are offering meal deals or promotions as fewer people choose to dine out.

But, Olive Garden has no plans to lower prices. There are 30 Olive Garden locations in New York, according to ScrapHero.

"We’re not doing that,” CEO Rick Cardenas said during an analyst call, according to Austin American-Statesman “Even at a time that our competitors have ramped up discounting.”

Last year Olive Garden raised prices by 3.5 percent. In the past quarter, the popular chain known for its Italian dishes increased prices by another 1 percent.

Popular Restaurant Chains In New York State Are More Expensive

Many say they are eating at home because of inflation and skyrocketing prices at restaurants.

Olive Garden isn't alone when it comes to raising prices. Many of the most popular restaurants in New York State have already increased prices or announced prices will rise shortly.

