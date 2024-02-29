$1 Million Scratch-Off Winning Ticket Hiding In New York State
Lottery officials confirmed a $1 million scratch-off winning ticket is hiding somewhere in New York State.
The New York State Lottery broke the news while sharing a winner's story.
Walden, New York Man Wins $1 Million
Kenneth Lynch of Walden just claimed the $1 million top prize for the New York Lottery’s Cash X20 scratch-off game, according to the New York State Lottery.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
The winning scratch-off was purchased in Newburgh, New York, but not at New York's "luckiest" store.
Winning Scratch-Off Sold At Stewart's Shops In Newburgh
The winning ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops located at 407 South Plank Road in Newburgh, lottery officials confirmed.
Lynch received a one-time lump sum payment of $494,760, after required withholdings.
One More $1 Million Scratch-Off Somewhere In New York State
The New York State Lottery confirmed one more $1 million Cash X20 ticket has yet to be purchased.
"As of this writing, there was one top prize remaining on the Cash X20 ticket. Players may check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off game by downloading the Games Report at nylottery.ny.gov," the New York State Lottery stated.
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
10 Best NY Lotto Scratch-Offs To Buy In February
Take a look at the 10 best scratch-offs to buy this month in New York State.
10 Best NY Lotto Scratch-Offs To Buy In February
Gallery Credit: New York State Lottery/Canva
February New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
Feeling lucky but not Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot lucky? Well, there are plenty of scratch-off tickets with jackpots remaining. Take a look at this list below.
February New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler