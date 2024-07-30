1 Killed, Baby Injured In Drunk Wrong-Way Crash In Hudson Valley

An out-of-state woman who caused a fatal wrong-way drunk driving accident was sentenced.

On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Nicholle Hoke, age 45, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, was sentenced.

Child, Others Badly Hurt In Crash With Drunk Driver On 9W In Newburgh

Jackie Corley/Google Maps Jackie Corley/Google Maps loading...

The sentencing comes after a fatal crash on June 24, 2023, on Route 9W in the Town Of Newburgh.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Hoke was drunk when she slammed her vehicle head-on into another car on Route 9W in Newburgh last year.

4-12 Year Sentence in Newburgh Vehicular Fatality Case

OCDA OCDA loading...

Hoke was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison.

"In a moment, the defendant’s callous actions stole the life of one innocent person, and forever changed the life of another,” Hoovler said. “The significant sentence

imposed in this case should stand as a warning to those who might consider making the same criminal choices this defendant made. Incidents such as this one are not accidents, they are serious crimes and perpetrators must be held accountable.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Hoke Previously Admitted to Killing One and Seriously Injuring Another After Drinking In New Paltz, New York

Hoke confessed she was driving to her hotel from a bar in New Paltz where she was drinking. Her car hit a Honda driven by a 50-year-old man with three passengers, including a 10-month-old child and a 60-year-old woman.

The 60-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The child was injured.

OCDA/Rockland Video OCDA/Rockland Video loading...

At St. Luke's Hospital, Hoke's blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit at 0.16%.

The Most Dangerous Roads In New York - Two Are In The Capital Region

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.

Keep Reading: